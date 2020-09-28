News
Armenia Health Ministry: Wounded persons being evacuated from Karabakh via 2 sanitary aviation helicopters
Armenia Health Ministry: Wounded persons being evacuated from Karabakh via 2 sanitary aviation helicopters
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Ministry of Health of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Goris Medical Center is serving as an evacuation point.

On his way back to Armenia from Artsakh, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan also paid a visit to Goris Medical Center, which is currently serving as an interim evacuation point.

The wounded persons are being evacuated via ambulance trucks and reanimobiles, as well as two sanitary aviation helicopters.

Specialists from Yerevan have been sent to Goris Medical Center, which has been replenished with necessary accessories.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
