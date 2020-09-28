News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia parliament majority MP: Aliyevs' clan doesn't even have citizens' support
Armenia parliament majority MP: Aliyevs' clan doesn't even have citizens' support
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We Armenians will win since we are defending our freedom, independence and our future. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Zolyan said during today’s special parliamentary session.

According to Zolyan, Azerbaijan is protecting millions of dollars and expensive palaces and offshores that belong to the Aliyevs’ clan. “We will win since we are free, honest and united, but the weakness of Aliyev’s regime is that it is hinged on corruption, violence, lies and falsehood. The regime doesn’t even have support from its own citizens,” the MP said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos