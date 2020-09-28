Armenia parliament majority MP: Aliyevs' clan doesn't even have citizens' support

We Armenians will win since we are defending our freedom, independence and our future. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Zolyan said during today’s special parliamentary session.
According to Zolyan, Azerbaijan is protecting millions of dollars and expensive palaces and offshores that belong to the Aliyevs’ clan. “We will win since we are free, honest and united, but the weakness of Aliyev’s regime is that it is hinged on corruption, violence, lies and falsehood. The regime doesn’t even have support from its own citizens,” the MP said.