Japan calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to cease hostilities

Japan expresses serious concern about the armed confrontation which has occurred along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27 and resulted in the loss of lives—including civilians. The Japanese Foreign Ministry noted this in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.
Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any hostilities immediately, exercise maximum self-restraint, and resume a dialogue, the ministry added.
The statement also stresses that a final resolution of the Karabakh conflict is essential for regional peace and stability.