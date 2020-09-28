News
Tuesday
September 29
News
Tuesday
September 29
Japan calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to cease hostilities
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Japan expresses serious concern about the armed confrontation which has occurred along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27 and resulted in the loss of lives—including civilians. The Japanese Foreign Ministry noted this in a statement, RIA Novosti reported. 

Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any hostilities immediately, exercise maximum self-restraint, and resume a dialogue, the ministry added.

The statement also stresses that a final resolution of the Karabakh conflict is essential for regional peace and stability.
