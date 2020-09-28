News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijanis were pushed back to their starting positions in southern direction of Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Hostilities continue with varying intensity along the entire length of the border between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Monday.

According to him, the northern and southern directions of Artsakh are in focus again. "This morning, Azerbaijan launched new attacks—including with the use of large amounts of artillery, which the Armenian armed forces are successfully pushing back, causing significant losses to the adversary.

In particular, a few minutes ago, the Artsakh Defense Army released video-based information that it has pushed back a rather large-scale offensive in the southern direction with tank units, and during that time the Azerbaijani armed forces lost another 10-11 units of armored vehicles, mainly tanks. They have been thrown back to [their] starting positions, and now it is relatively calm in that direction, minor battles are going on. Battles are going on in the other directions.

The use of artillery was quite large during the day. The settlements in the northern direction [of Artsakh], particularly Martakert [town], were shelled. Media representatives also fell under fire in Martakert and nearby settlements," Hovhannisyan said.

He added that the adversary's losses were being ascertained, and they will provide additional information on that. "The wounded have been transferred to Armenia’s [civilian] hospitals and military hospitals. Most of the wounded have minor injuries, many have returned to the [military] ranks," the Armenian defense ministry representative added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
