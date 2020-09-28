News
Armenia Union of Veterans issues statement, waiting for MOD's instruction to leave for Artsakh
Armenia Union of Veterans issues statement, waiting for MOD's instruction to leave for Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Union of Veterans of the Liberation Battle expresses its deep concern over the situation on the border and has issued the following statement:

“The bloodthirsty regime of the Aliyevs has been aspiring for war for years by carrying out reckless acts from time to time. However, as always, brave Armenians have been victorious, and they will be victorious this time as well. This war will be the end of bloodshed and the beginning of peace for the sake of the peaceful future of the Armenian people.

The Union of Veterans supports Armenian soldiers and is waiting for the instruction of the Ministry of Defense to leave for Artsakh to defend THE HOMELAND.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
