Armenia Ombudsman sends special report to United Nations Human Rights Council

Due to "A" status, the Human Rights Defender has sent a report on Azerbaijan's targeted military attacks towards the Nagorno Karabakh civilian population to the UN Human Rights Council
I have just submitted a special report to the UN Human Rights Council on human rights situation related to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) occurred as a result of Azerbaijani military air and artillery aggressive attacks, including targeted attacks against civilian population. This is a separate procedure available for "A" status National Human Rights Institutions.
The report was also sent to other international organizations. The report presents targeted attacks towards civilian settlements of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) with relevant facts and photos. Conclusions are made that life and health of children women, elderly and the entire peaceful population, their property, schools and other civilian objects are under real danger.
We continue cooperation and maintaining direct contacts with the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, as well as civilians of Artsakh.
Arman Tatoyan The Human Rights Defender of Armenia