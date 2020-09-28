NEWS.am breaking news, 28.09.2020:

Armenian News - NEWS.am has presented a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 28.09.2020:

CONFLICT ESCALATION

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan said that a large-scale armored attack of the adversary in the southern direction is stopped.

Hostilities continue with varying intensity along the entire length of the border between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Monday.

According to the latest information, the Armenian side has lost a total of 59 soldiers.

GOVERNMENT'S APPROACH

The Armenian government has set up a mechanism to coordinate urgent issues.

The citizens now can address heads of villages and then regional governors to work as volunteers, make an investment, provide assistance, or with any other issue.

ARMENIA SUBMITS NEW EVIDENCE

The Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights said in a statement that in addition to the request to apply interim measure in respect of Azerbaijan submitted to the ECHR yesterday, Armenia has submitted new evidence on Azerbaijani forces targeting settlements, civilian objects, and civilians. Along with the developments new evidence will be submitted to the ECHR.

WORLD ON SITUATION

The international community has reflected on the situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Japan expresses serious concern about the armed confrontation that resulted in the loss of lives—including civilians. Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any hostilities immediately, exercise maximum self-restraint, and resume dialogue, the ministry added.

The EU calls on all players in the region to promote de-escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone and to avoid foreign interference in the conflict. Peter Stano, the official representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, calls on the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, and all players in the region to refrain from any interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, announced that Tehran's policy is an immediate ceasefire declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and it certainly cannot tolerate the continuation of conflicts at its borders.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has also issued a statement stating that it considers the end of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan a priority issue.

The statement says that France, as one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, along with its partners is in constant contact with the sides and is doing everything possible to restore the dialogue between the sides and the political process.