Russian MP urges foreign players to gear efforts towards settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russian MP urges foreign players to gear efforts towards settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is no military solution to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, ‘all foreign players’ need to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the situation. This is what Chairman of the Committee on International Relations of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky told reporters Monday, TASS reports.

“The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can’t be resolved by force, and there is no military solution. The sides need to stop and show restraint in order to avoid more human casualties and return to the negotiations,” he emphasized.

Slutsky urged all foreign players to gear their efforts towards the resolution of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. “A new outbreak in Transcaucasia may lead to painful consequences for security in the whole region,” he stated.

Slutsky also informed that tomorrow the Russian State Duma will consider ‘the draft of the statement on the need to establish a ceasefire regime immediately in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone’. “We are ready to fulfill the mission of an intermediary to prevent further tension,” the MP concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
