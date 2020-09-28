News
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan loses 36 UAVs, 47 armored vehicles, over 400 personnel
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan loses 36 UAVs, 47 armored vehicles, over 400 personnel
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The hostilities continue in the northern, southern and southeastern directions as we speak. The intensity and high dynamics of the military operations are maintained and characterize a modern all-powerful battle, and I would say it is growing and increasing in certain places. This is what Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Sargsyan stated during today’s briefing.

“The units of the Defense Army are persistently leading defense battles in those directions, suspending the surpassing forces of the adversary, also by suspending the attempts for ongoing advancement of the large number of major armored tanks, making the adversary suffer casualties of living force and armored vehicles.

Today at around 5 p.m. the following casualties of the adversary were recorded: nearly 36 UAVs, 47 armored vehicles and over 400 members of personnel,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan added that, according to preliminary data, the units of the Defense Army have 48 casualties and over 200 wounded servicemen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
