Armenia Ambassador to Russia: No need for humanitarian corridors from Nagorno-Karabakh

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan refuted the data according to which Yerevan is working on setting up humanitarian corridors from Nagorno-Karabakh and added that there is no need for this.
Earlier on Monday, certain presses, citing the Ambassador, reported that Armenia is drawing up an evacuation plan and setting up humanitarian corridors for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Our partners are misinterpreting. I declared that since Azerbaijan is bombarding, including Stepanakert (for the first time since 1992), people need to be in basements and shelters during the air strikes, and we are developing options and scenarios to take people to shelters during the bombardments and help them return to their houses and apartments after the bombardments,” the Ambassador said.
“Of course, there is nothing mentioned about evacuation. There is no need for corridors. Armenia has a border (with Nagorno-Karabakh), it is open, people are entering and exiting as usual, there is trade turnover, etc.,” the diplomat added.