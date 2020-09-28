News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh parliament speaker: Defense Army ready to move military operations into Azerbaijan's territory
Karabakh parliament speaker: Defense Army ready to move military operations into Azerbaijan's territory
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Defense Army is successfully suspending the attacks of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan ad is ready to move the military operations into the territory of the adversary. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan told reporters today.

He noted that this was the same picture during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016 and the events that took place in July 2020.

“Turkey has interfered in the war, meaning the Turkish-Azerbaijan tandem is at work on the line of contact. In these conditions, Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and the Diaspora stand united now more than ever,” the parliamentary speaker added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos