Karabakh parliament speaker: Defense Army ready to move military operations into Azerbaijan's territory

The Defense Army is successfully suspending the attacks of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan ad is ready to move the military operations into the territory of the adversary. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan told reporters today.
He noted that this was the same picture during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016 and the events that took place in July 2020.
“Turkey has interfered in the war, meaning the Turkish-Azerbaijan tandem is at work on the line of contact. In these conditions, Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and the Diaspora stand united now more than ever,” the parliamentary speaker added.