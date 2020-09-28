Parliament speaker: Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh will serve as 'straightjacket' for Azerbaijan

There are no negotiations during a war. If the war continues, the parliaments of the two Armenian republics need to consider recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan told reporters today.
“We see that Armenia is keeping this issue on the agenda at the highest level. This factor will serve as a certain straightjacket for Azerbaijan,” he said and noted that this must in no way become a matter of political speculation.
“There is no issue that Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh can’t agree upon,” he added.