Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan launches offensive in Arax Valley sector and Mataghis-Talish sectors

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Azerbaijan has launched a new large-scale offensive in the sector of Arax Valley and in the Mataghis-Talish sectors. The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is successfully resisting all the attacks and assaults and is making the adversary suffer major casualties in terms of personnel and technical equipment. At this moment, 22 tanks and 10 other armored vehicles of the adversary are destroyed, and over 370 soldiers have been killed. The adversary has a large number of wounded soldiers. According to the information that has been received, 35% of the wounded soldiers are soldiers with moderately serious injuries.”