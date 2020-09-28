News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh President to freedom fighters: We need to bring Azerbaijan down to its knees in few days, we will succeed
Karabakh President to freedom fighters: We need to bring Azerbaijan down to its knees in few days, we will succeed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has been attacking in all directions (starting from Omar and ending with Arax Valley) with hundreds of tanks for the past two days, but it has already lost up to 100 pieces of technical equipment over the past two days. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan declared during a meeting with freedom fighters.

“This is truly our final and most responsible battle. We need to bring the adversary down to its knees in a few days, and we will succeed because we have compatriots like you,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos