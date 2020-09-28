Karabakh President to freedom fighters: We need to bring Azerbaijan down to its knees in few days, we will succeed

Azerbaijan has been attacking in all directions (starting from Omar and ending with Arax Valley) with hundreds of tanks for the past two days, but it has already lost up to 100 pieces of technical equipment over the past two days. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan declared during a meeting with freedom fighters.
“This is truly our final and most responsible battle. We need to bring the adversary down to its knees in a few days, and we will succeed because we have compatriots like you,” he said.