Artsakh Diocese leader: Armenian boys of generation of independence surpassed our generation
Artsakh Diocese leader: Armenian boys of generation of independence surpassed our generation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Once again, we witnessed how Azerbaijan’s political elite maliciously violated the ceasefire and is inciting a war along the entire length of the border. This is what leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan said during a briefing today.

“Ilham Aliyev isn’t thinking about young Armenians, but he also isn’t thinking about young Azerbaijanis, who are also dying. For the past 30 years, I have said that the war is not eternal and there will be peace someday. Let’s pray that peace is established soon for Armenians and Azerbaijanis,” he said, adding that we Armenians will all overcome this challenge together. He addressed all Armenians and told them that this battle is a mission that they must accomplish.

The leader of the Artsakh Diocese informed that he had talked to His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians today and that the latter had expressed willingness to leave for Artsakh to encourage the people and give his blessings to Armenian soldiers.

Recalling the years of the battle for the liberation of Artsakh, His Holiness said he admired the freedom fighters and then the organized army and said the boys of the generation of independence of Armenia surpassed the past generation with their strength.
Հայերեն
