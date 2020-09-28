Karabakh FM: We're not afraid of Azerbaijan's mercenaries

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has numerous data about Azerbaijan engaging mercenaries in the aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan declared during a briefing today.
According to him, there are reports and information from different sources, as well as operational and intelligence information. “I believe we need to gather the information and present it to the instances that are interested in that information,” the minister said.
Masis Mayilyan also recalled that even though the topic is interesting in terms of politics, in practice, it is nothing new since Azerbaijan also had mercenaries from Afghanistan and other places in 1992-94 and didn’t achieve anything in the end. “Artsakh isn’t afraid of mercenaries,” Mayilyan concluded.