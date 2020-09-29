News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Erdogan, Johnson discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Erdogan, Johnson discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today held telephone negotiations, as reported the Turkish president’s office, TASS reports.

“Issues on improvement of the relations between Turkey and Great Britain, as well as regional topics, including the events in the Eastern Mediterranean and the tension caused by Armenia’s attacks on Azerbaijan were discussed during the negotiations,” the press release reads. “Talking about the conflicts that began as a result of Armenia’s strikes against Azerbaijan, President Erdogan stated that Armenia must step out of the seized territories of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings in order to achieve peace and stability in the region.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos