Erdogan, Johnson discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today held telephone negotiations, as reported the Turkish president’s office, TASS reports.
“Issues on improvement of the relations between Turkey and Great Britain, as well as regional topics, including the events in the Eastern Mediterranean and the tension caused by Armenia’s attacks on Azerbaijan were discussed during the negotiations,” the press release reads. “Talking about the conflicts that began as a result of Armenia’s strikes against Azerbaijan, President Erdogan stated that Armenia must step out of the seized territories of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings in order to achieve peace and stability in the region.”