Armenia Security Council holds extraordinary meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan

The Security Council of Armenia held an extraordinary meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Apart from the Security Council members, the meeting was attended by RA President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.
The meeting focused on the operative situation on the Line of Contact and the Armed Forces’ retaliatory action aimed at delivering a proportionate counteroffensive on the adversary.