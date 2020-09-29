News
Armenia Security Council holds extraordinary meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Security Council of Armenia held an extraordinary meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Apart from the Security Council members, the meeting was attended by RA President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.

The meeting focused on the operative situation on the Line of Contact and the Armed Forces’ retaliatory action aimed at delivering a proportionate counteroffensive on the adversary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
