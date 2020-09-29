News
Armenia PM holds phone conversation with UN Secretary-General
Armenia PM holds phone conversation with UN Secretary-General
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the latter’s initiative.

The Prime Minister referred to the situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact and stressed the fact of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that in contrast to the previous escalations, this one is characterized by Turkey’s active and biased position and its direct destabilizing involvement in Azerbaijan’s actions.

The UN Secretary-General expressed deep concern over the current situation and the ongoing developments, stressing the need to resume the peace process in the OSCE Minsk Group format.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
