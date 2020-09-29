News
FM: Artsakh MFA statement on Azerbaijan crimes against civilians is disseminated in OSCE
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a new statement on Azerbaijan's crimes against civilian population and facilities. This document, like the one adopted the day before, was circulated in the OSCE. Work is underway to disseminate them to the UN and other international organizations, too. Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian stated this at a briefing in the late evening of Monday.

According to him, the document mentions the gross violations and crimes committed by Azerbaijan, its violation of the Geneva Conventions. "Artsakh also joined the conventions—back in 1993, Artsakh fulfils its obligations, whereas Azerbaijan is violating, despite the fact that it is a member of the UN and a "recognized" state.

The Artsakh FM stated that voices condemning Azerbaijan's actions are heard from almost all continents. Work is being done with the media, the position of Artsakh is being clarified, and information is being provided about what happened on the morning of September 27 and after. The missions are involved in coordinating the activities of Armenian diaspora organizations.

Among the most important events, the FM pointed out the statement of the US State Department. "It differs not only in its call for an end to hostilities and the start of negotiations, but, also, it clearly points to the inadmissibility of the participation of third countries. We consider it a call addressed to Turkey; it should play a restraining role. (…). All prominent American figures are in favor of peace," Mayilian said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
