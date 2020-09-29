Switzerland ready to host highest-level meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Switzerland is concerned about the ongoing violent confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan that have been intensifying since 27 September. In the light of recent events, Switzerland calls on all parties to preserve regional stability and therefore end the use of force, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has noted this in a statement.
“Switzerland reminds both sides to uphold their obligations under international law, in particular to protect the civilian population. As there is no alternative to a peaceful solution of the conflict, substantive negotiations must be resumed immediately and without preconditions. Switzerland fully supports the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group towards a negotiated conflict solution and is ready to host meetings at the highest level, as has been done in the past,” the statement also reads.