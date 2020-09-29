News
Tuesday
September 29
Two mortars of Azerbaijan army fall on Iran by mistake
Two mortars of Azerbaijan army fall on Iran by mistake
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee warned Armenia and Azerbaijan which have been engaged in clashes to avoid misfire at Iranian bordering areas, Fars News Agency reported.

“We warn them that no bullet should be shot towards our borders. Two mortar rounds had hit areas near our borders by mistake, and we notified them and we hope that tranquility will be established,” General Rezayee told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

Also, he called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve their problems through talks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
