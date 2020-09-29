Two mortars of Azerbaijan army fall on Iran by mistake

Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee warned Armenia and Azerbaijan which have been engaged in clashes to avoid misfire at Iranian bordering areas, Fars News Agency reported.
“We warn them that no bullet should be shot towards our borders. Two mortar rounds had hit areas near our borders by mistake, and we notified them and we hope that tranquility will be established,” General Rezayee told reporters in Tehran on Monday.
Also, he called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve their problems through talks.