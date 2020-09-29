News
Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The adversary has started strong artillery preparation, is preparing for another attack. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated that the battles with different intensities continue, accompanied by artillery preparation by the adversary.

"As of now, Armenian units have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact, launching punitive actions in some areas, causing significant losses of manpower and equipment to the adversary.

"In particular, early in the morning, a group of adversary’s attacking armored vehicles was hit in the southern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]," she had added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
