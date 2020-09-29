News
Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the current situation, we are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments, one of them being specifically the signing of a military-political alliance with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Lilit Makunts, the head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, noted this on Facebook.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated in the NA that Armenia’s formal recognition of the Artsakh Republic was on the agenda and the matter was being transferred to the phase of active debates.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
