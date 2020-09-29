News
MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement and denied the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that Armenia had shelled—from the Vardenis region—the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan.

The statement also says that this disinformation is absolutely false and aims to pave the way for the expansion of the geographical scope of the current hostilities, including the carrying out of aggression against Armenia.

In its statement, the MFA of Armenia has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's attempts to further destabilize regional peace and security, and added that the full accountability of this will lie with the military and -political leadership of Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
