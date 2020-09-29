US Congressman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Karabakh

US Congressman Linda Sanchez took to her Twitter to condemn Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh.
"This weekend’s attacks on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan are a dangerous and tragic escalation. Aggression by Azerbaijan, and backed by Turkey, is unacceptable. Such action is counter to the shared interest of peace and security in the Caucuses," she tweeted. "I urge the
@StateDept to work with other members of the Minsk Group to immediately de-escalate the conflict and prevent further loss of life. The US must continue to work with our allies to ensure stability in the region."
On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces - grossly violating the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the peace negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.
The Armenian side has already reported over 80 soldiers killed.