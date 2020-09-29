Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan is using TOS, Smerch weapons

In the early morning of Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side resumed large-scale offensive operations along almost the entire defensive line of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"In particular, the TOS-1A heavy artillery systems are used in separate directions during offensive operations.
The use of TOS, Smerch [rockets], and other large-caliber systems changes the logic and scope of hostilities, taking it to a new level.
In this regard, the Ministry of Defense [of Armenia] warns that the Armenian armed forces are forced to use firearms on large areas, as well as types of weapons and military equipment which have a great impact on the destruction of manpower, movable and immovable property.
"At this moment, the units of the [Artsakh] Defense Army are confidently repelling all attempts of the enemy to attack, causing [it] heavy losses of equipment and manpower," Stepanyan added.