Friday
October 02
Artsakh Defense Army: Adversary has suffered large loss of manpower
Artsakh Defense Army: Adversary has suffered large loss of manpower
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Hostilities continue Tuesday along the entire length of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

The Artsakh Defense Army has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Azerbaijani side is trying to attack—using artillery, drones, and armored tank forces. But the units of the Defense Army are successfully stopping the adversary's attacks, causing it to suffer considerable losses of manpower and armored vehicles.

According to the latest data, as a result of the actions of the Armenian servicemen, the adversary has lost 11 drones, one engineering armored vehicle, 4 armored personnel carriers, and 5 tanks. The adversary has also suffered a large loss of manpower.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
