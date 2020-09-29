MOD: Armenia territory has been targeted by Azerbaijan from very first minute

YEREVAN. – On the first day, when Azerbaijan launched a massive air and missile strike, that day the direction of Vardenis was targeted. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Tuesday.

"That is, the talk of opening a new front is not new, that front has been used by them [Azerbaijanis] since day one. I cannot say anything about the accumulation of new forces; they are current and not new. In fact, the territory of the Republic of Armenia has been targeted [by Azerbaijan] from the very first minute, and this is nothing new," he said.

To the question whether large-scale military operations are possible in that direction, he answered: "We do not rule out anything at all. Our armed forces, whether in the direction of Vardenis or in any other direction, including the direction of Nakhichevan, are fully combat-ready to carry out their tasks."