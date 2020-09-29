News
Friday
October 02
Armenia MOD representative: Our armored vehicle losses are incomparable with those of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Taking and giving 1-2 positions during such a large-scale war is not a tactic at all. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Tuesday.

"What is important is the ability of the armed forces to carry out the general combat tasks, it is combat-readiness, it is the clear management system, it is the fighting spirit," he said.

Referring to the losses from the Armenian side, Hovhannisyan said. "We present our losses. We have also lost armored vehicles, of course, I cannot say the number at the moment, but they are really incomparable with the losses of Azerbaijan."

He added that at the moment there were no fierce battles as such in Vardenis town of Armenia, but there will be battles after the strike.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
