Iran dismisses reports of arms shipments to Armenia through its territory
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran closely monitors the movement of goods across its borders and has never allowed the transfer of weapons and ammunition through its territory. This was stated by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, dismissing the report about the transfer of weapons to Armenia via Iran.

According to him, the transportation of cargo and non-military goods between Iran and its neighbors continues as usual. Khatibzadeh stressed that all respective cargo is non-military.

He reiterated that Iran will not allow its territory to be used in order to supply weapons and ammunition to other countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
