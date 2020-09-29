Iranian MFA denies information on activities of IRGC in Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the statements of Saudi Arabia about the activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in this country. The corresponding statement was made on Tuesday by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saaed Khatibzadeh, TASS reported.
The latest accusations by the representatives of Saudi Arabia against Iran are a continuation of the groundless and repeated statements of this country for many years, the press service of the Iranian government quoted him as saying.
According to Khatibzadeh, the Saudi authorities used a fictitious case against Iran to distract public opinion and hide their unsuccessful actions.
On Monday, the Saudi Arabian State Security announced the elimination of a terrorist cell, whose members, according to Riyadh, were trained in Iran at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. As noted, out of 10 accused, three were directly trained in the camps of the IRGC, and the rest provided them with support. During the searches they found components for making improvised explosive devices, small arms, including machine guns and a sniper rifle, ammunition, and communications equipment.