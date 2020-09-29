News
Kremlin spokesman calls on to discuss situation in Karabakh within CSTO
Kremlin spokesman calls on to discuss situation in Karabakh within CSTO
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh is a subject for serious analysis within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"This current situation, the ongoing hostilities along the contact line are a subject for profound analysis within the Organization [CSTO - TASS]. In all other respects, I would refrain from comments only because it is a very sensitive matter requiring utter accuracy and caution," he said.

"First of all, it is necessary to analyze the situation," he stressed.
