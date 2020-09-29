About 250 Armenia NGOs statements submitted to UN Council

Ahead of Tuesday's special session of the UN Security Council, the Armenian Lawyers’ Association, which coordinates the secretariats of the CSO Anti-Corruption Coalition of Armenia and the Constructive Dialogue Network of Armenian CSOs, has submitted to the UN Economic and Social Council the statements adopted by the Coalition and the Network, and which condemn Azerbaijan's hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The statement of the CSO Anti-Corruption Coalition of Armenia is accessible here.

And the statement of the Constructive Dialogue Network of Armenian CSOs accessible here.

The situation in Artsakh will be discussed behind closed doors at today's special session of the UN Security Council.