Political scientist: Russia-Armenians collecting humanitarian aid, recruiting volunteers
Political scientist: Russia-Armenians collecting humanitarian aid, recruiting volunteers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia-based Armenian political scientist Mariam Hovsepyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dear journalists,

It has already been a few days since the Armenian community of Russia launched mobilization. The Armenian community is continuously holding meetings at the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Moscow, the Embassy of Armenia in Russia and community organizations. Despite the information that Artsakh and Armenia don’t need food and other humanitarian aid, the Armenians of Russia are still collecting drugs, medical equipment, first necessity items for children and sanitary-hygiene accessories, transferring funds and recruiting volunteers to send them to the border. The humanitarian aid has been transported from different regions of Russia (even from the Far East) in trucks and placed at the Embassy of Armenia from where they will be sent to Armenia via a special chartered flight soon. I express gratitude to each and every Armenian. Together we are strong and unbreakable, and VICTORY is certainly ours…”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
