Armenia Representative to CSTO: We will use appropriate military-political mechanisms

The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) today held a session, which was preceded by a speech by Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Armenia to the CSTO Victor Biyagov, who presented the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh along the length of the line of contact, the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructures through the use of artillery and air forces and the provocative actions that followed.

Biyagov drew his colleagues’ attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani aggression was pre-planned and expressed deep concern about Turkey’s unconditional support to Azerbaijan which is nothing more than absolute violation of international law.

“The Azerbaijani authorities renounced peaceful negotiations and chose their path to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, inciting a large-scale war, as a result of which there are several victims and wounded persons, including civilians. What is a particular matter of concern is Turkey’s unconditional military-political support to Azerbaijan, which also contributes to further destabilization of the situation in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO and poses a serious threat to the peoples of the region.

The accumulation of Turkish and Azerbaijani groups on the border of a member state of the CSTO is definitely a matter of concern for us. We are determined to resist the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance,” Biyagov said, adding that the expansion of the geography of the conflict may present a direct danger for Armenia’s security, territorial integrity and sovereignty and that, if this happens, Armenia will use the appropriate military-political mechanisms to counter foreign aggression.