Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing how Armenian troops shoot down adversary's helicopter

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has released a video showing how Armenian troops shoot down Azerbaijan’s helicopter.
On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive in Artsakh, targeting civilians as well. The Armed Forces of Artsakh have shot down 6 helicopters, 60 unmanned aerial vehicles, 85 armored vehicles (mainly tanks and one plane), 82 vehicles and 4 82A armored personnel carriers.
The adversary has over 370 casualties and several hundreds of wounded servicemen. According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 84 casualties and nearly 200 wounded servicemen, nearly 120 of which continue to receive treatment, while the others have recovered and returned to military service.
On September 27, Armenia and Artsakh declared martial law.