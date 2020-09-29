News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan loses 12 tanks in 3 hours
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan loses 12 tanks in 3 hours
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The intensive military operations along the entire length of the military front of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue — the adversary has struck in the northern and northeastern directions with armored tank units.

The units of the Defense Army are leading the battle successfully, dealing powerful blows to the adversary’s attacking units. Over the past three hours, the adversary has lost another 12 tanks. The number of the other casualties of the adversary is being specified.”
