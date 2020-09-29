News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Turkey's F-16 shoots down Armenian army's SU-25, pilot heroically dies
Armenia MOD: Turkey's F-16 shoots down Armenian army's SU-25, pilot heroically dies
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Starting today at 10:30, Turkey’s F-16 fighter aircrafts were released from Gyanja Airport of Azerbaijan and ensured the missile strikes in the direction of Armenia’s settlements and the territorial units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the Vardenis, Great Masrik and Sotk regions of the Vardenis town of Armenia from Dalyar Airport of Azerbaijan through Azerbaijan’s SU-25 and the Turkish Bayraktar UAV, as reported Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan on her Facebook page.

Stepanyan particularly stated the following: “In this period, Armenian aviation is completing the tasks for supporting the units of the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

While completing the combat task, during the air defense battles, Turkey’s F-16 multirole fighter aircraft shot down the SU-25 attacker of the military air forces of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the airspace of Armenia.

Unfortunately, the pilot heroically died.

Turkey’s F-16 multirole fighter aircraft was 60 km deep and at an 8,200-meter altitude, according to objective control measures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
A short while ago, the Prime Minister...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded
On September 27, an old woman...
 Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
The Armenian Air Force has...
 Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world
On October 1, the fifth day of the war...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos