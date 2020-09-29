Armenia Security Council Secretary presents Karabakh situation to Belarusian and Tajik counterparts

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today also held phone talks with Secretaries of the Security Councils of Belarus and Tajikistan Valery Vakulchik and Nasrulo Mahmudzoda.

During the phone talks, Grigoryan touched upon the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 and the fact that Azerbaijan is moving the conflict into the territory of the Republic of Armenia and targeting peaceful civilians. Grigoryan also indicated the fact that Turkey serves as a destabilizing factor and is having a negative impact on regional security.

The Armenian Secretary of the Security Council emphasized that the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), along the entire length of the military front, as well as the Armed Forces of Armenia are brilliantly performing all of their combat tasks in terms of keeping the country’s borders impregnable and are keeping the situation under full control.

Vakulchik and Mahmudzoda expressed concern about the created situation and underscored the need for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.