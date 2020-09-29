News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Ambassador: Yerevan might address CSTO after Turkey shot down Armenia's SU-25
Ambassador: Yerevan might address CSTO after Turkey shot down Armenia's SU-25
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told RIA Novosti that his visit to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wasn’t linked to the request for support.

According to him, Yerevan still hasn’t addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization in regard to the situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, but the situation might change after Turkey shot down an Armenian air force plane. The Ambassador added that Yerevan is currently considering the issue of addressing the CSTO and that it will make an announcement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
A short while ago, the Prime Minister...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded
On September 27, an old woman...
 Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
The Armenian Air Force has...
 Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world
On October 1, the fifth day of the war...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos