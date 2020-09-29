Ambassador: Yerevan might address CSTO after Turkey shot down Armenia's SU-25

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told RIA Novosti that his visit to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wasn’t linked to the request for support.
According to him, Yerevan still hasn’t addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization in regard to the situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, but the situation might change after Turkey shot down an Armenian air force plane. The Ambassador added that Yerevan is currently considering the issue of addressing the CSTO and that it will make an announcement.