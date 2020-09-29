Ali Rabei: Iran, Turkey and Russia can help Yerevan and Baku reach peace

The government's spokesman Ali Rabei said on Tuesday that the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia has a peaceful solution and Iran, Turkey and Russia can help both sides reach peace, Mehr reports.

In a press conference on Tuesday, he suggested that Armenia and Azerbaijan can resolve the dispute relying on their common cultural aspects.

He voiced Iran's readiness to provide help for the two sides to endorse peace.

"We also believe that the dispute between the two neighboring countries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia has a peaceful solution, and that Iran, Turkey and Russia can assist the two neighbors in implementing UN resolutions in order to resolve their differences peacefully."

"We have repeatedly declared respect for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the sovereignty of both countries," he added.

"The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan are our two friends and brothers, and the territorial integrity of both countries is important to Iran."

The military forces of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started a new round of clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as the international community calls for restraint and ceasefire.

Tehran has stressed that military action is not a solution to the decades-old dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.