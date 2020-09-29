News
Friday
October 02
Armenia ready to host session of EEU Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 9
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina has informed that Armenia is ready to host the session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan on October 9.

“The Armenian side has informed the Commission about its willingness to host the session of the Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 9. We have taken note of this. I believe the Deputy Prime Ministers will discuss this issue during the session of the Council on Thursday,” Malkina wrote on her Facebook page.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
