Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
“The telephone conversation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held at the initiative of the Armenian side. Vladimir Putin expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities. The need for ceasefire and the undertaking of measures for de-escalation of the crisis were particularly noted,” the Kremlin’s press service reports.