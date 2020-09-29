News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“The telephone conversation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held at the initiative of the Armenian side. Vladimir Putin expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities. The need for ceasefire and the undertaking of measures for de-escalation of the crisis were particularly noted,” the Kremlin’s press service reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos