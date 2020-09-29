Armenia PM: High-ranking Turkish servicemen are in Azerbaijan

High-ranking Turkish servicemen are in Azerbaijan and are even taking part in management of the subdivisions of Azerbaijan in the conflict zone. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during the TV show “60 minutes” broadcast on Rosia-1 TV channel.
“Today the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan shelled Armenia’s villages, on September 27, the peaceful civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were attacked by Azerbaijanis, and today peaceful civilians were attacked by Turkish soldiers. They used artillery and volley fire system. Unfortunately, we have casualties not only among servicemen, but also among civilians,” he said.
Pashinyan emphasized that Turkey is involved in this process. “According to our credible information, Turkish military commanders and high-ranking soldiers are at the command posts in Azerbaijan. Another important fact is that foreign presses are releasing several reports stating that Turkey is recruiting mercenaries in Syria and sending them to Azerbaijan to participate in the hostilities against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.”
According to Pashinyan, Armenia has information according to which units of the Turkish army are in Nakhchivan.
Pashinyan declared that the international community must condemn Turkey’s actions in the situation regarding Nagorno-Karabakh and demand that Turkey step out of the South Caucasus. “The international community must resolutely condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, condemn Turkey’s actions and demand that Turkey leave the region," he said.