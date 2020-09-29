Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has to accept formula - Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution

The negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to continue on the same platform from which they had begun. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the “60 minutes” TV show aired on Rosia-1 TV channel.
Pashinyan ruled out the possibility of a military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and declared that peaceful negotiations are the only way for a settlement.
“The negotiations need to continue on the same platform from which they had begun, that is, in the OSCE Minsk Group. However, there has to be an appropriate atmosphere for negotiations. It is very hard to talk about negotiations when military operations are taking place. First, it is necessary to end the violence, and Azerbaijan has to accept the following formula: the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution,” the Prime Minister said.