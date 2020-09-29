Zakharova: Russia notes large-scale intensification of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova Tuesday told Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda that Russia notes the large-scale intensification of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“Unfortunately, we are already seeing the scaled intensification of this conflict,” the diplomat said, adding the following:
“It is necessary to find general solutions to the problem, and there are mechanisms. We, as an intermediary in the OSCE Minsk Group, and as a neighboring state and a state that has common history with states such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, play an active role in this.”