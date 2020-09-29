News
Zakharova: Russia notes large-scale intensification of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Zakharova: Russia notes large-scale intensification of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova Tuesday told Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda that Russia notes the large-scale intensification of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Unfortunately, we are already seeing the scaled intensification of this conflict,” the diplomat said, adding the following:

“It is necessary to find general solutions to the problem, and there are mechanisms. We, as an intermediary in the OSCE Minsk Group, and as a neighboring state and a state that has common history with states such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, play an active role in this.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
