Karabakh President receives Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today received Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is on a special working visit, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of Artsakh.
The head of state highly appreciated the prompt actions of the authorities of Armenia to resist the large-scale Azerbaijani aggression and expressed certainty that all challenges will be overcome through the combined efforts of the Armenian people.
In his turn, Avinyan condemned the aggressive and criminal behavior of Baku’s military and political leadership and emphasized that any attempt to settle the conflict by force is unacceptable.
They visited the freedom fighters who have supported the Defense Army and several strategic facilities.