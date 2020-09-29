News
Russian internal and foreign affairs deputy ministers meet with Armenia Ambassador and Armenian NGO president
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Gorovoy and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko had a meeting with Ambassador of Armenia Vardan Toghanyan and President of the “Union of Armenians of Russia” All-Russia NGO Ara Abrahamyan at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The important role of the several Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in maintaining interethnic peace and solidarity in the territory of the Russian Federation was mentioned, including on the backdrop of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Russian side stressed the demand for joint preventive and explanatory measures to prevent the violations of citizens’ rights on the ethnic ground, as well as to observe the legislation of Russia,” the press release reads.
