Nikol Pashinyan in interview with BBC: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia face serious threat
Nikol Pashinyan in interview with BBC: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia face serious threat
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In an interview with BBC, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared that Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are facing a serious threat. “Turkish F-16 fighter jets are soaring over Nagorno-Karabakh and fully participating in the military operations. As a matter of fact, Turkey is keeping this a secret,” he stated, adding that is clear that Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are facing a real threat.

“And, as a matter of fact, I believe this conflict doesn’t have a military solution,” the Prime Minister added. As reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports air battles on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the direct participation of Turkish fighter jets and the loss of attack aircraft.

“Since 10:30 am today, F-16 fighter jets, which belong to the Air Forces of the Republic of Turkey, had taken off from the Ganja airport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and were securing the missile strikes of Azerbaijan’s SU-25 and Turkey-made Bayraqtar UAV from Azerbaijan’s Dalyar airport towards the settlements of Armenia and land units of the Armed Forces in Vardenis, Mets Masrik, Sotk regions.

While performing the military task, during the anti-aircraft battles, the SU-25 attacker of the Air Forces of Armenia was hit by F-16 multirole fighter jet of the Air Forces of the Republic of Turkey in the airspace of Armenia.

The pilot, unfortunately, died heroically.

The Turkish F-16 multirole fighter jet was at a depth of 60 km (from the border of Armenia-ed.) and at an altitude of 8,200 meters,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
